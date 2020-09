FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it has fined two companies for violations that resulted in the improper reporting of quarterly earnings per share that met or exceeded analyst forecasts.

In a statement on Monday, the SEC said carpet manufacturer Interface Inc will pay a $5 million civil fine while Fulton Financial Corp will pay a $1.5 million civil fine. Neither admitted or denied wrongdoing.