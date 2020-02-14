U.S. SEC proposes to add more stock price information to market data feeds

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed on Friday to add more stock price information to the public market data feeds and allow other firms to compete against the exchanges in running them.

The data is related to systems called securities information processors, or SIPs, which consolidate stock orders and last sales prices from the 13 U.S. stock exchanges. Regulators use the information to determine the best market prices, which brokers must give their clients when executing trades.