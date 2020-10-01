Acacia Research general counsel settles with SEC over hedge fund records probe

The general counsel of patent licensing firm Acacia Research Corp will pay $25,000 to resolve charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that she backdated and withheld records during the agency’s examination of a hedge fund where she previously worked.

The settlement with Meredith Simmons concerns her conduct while serving as chief compliance officer of New York-based Mason Capital Management. Simmons, 39, did not admit wrongdoing.

