U.S. Senate OKs two U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nominees

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Two Securities and Exchange commissioner nominees won approval in the Senate late on Thursday, clearing the way for the body to recommence rulemaking. Senator Tammy Baldwin had placed a hold on Hester Peirce, a Republican, and Robert Jackson, a Democrat, pending their answers to several questions about how they would address certain issues at the SEC.

Baldwin had said that once replies had been received, she would remove her block.

Peirce and Jackson will increase the number of SEC commissioners to five.

SEC quorum rules stipulate that the SEC cannot consider any rulemaking unless at least three commissioners are present, so the absence of any current commissioner prevents that work from occurring. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)