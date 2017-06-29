SEC probes Barclays, Morgan Stanley bankers on Puerto Rico bonds -Bloomberg

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, Bloomberg reported.

The SEC's staff has recommended the agency file an enforcement action against Barclays' Luis Alfaro and James Henn for alleged violation of fair dealing rules for their roles in the island's debt sales, Bloomberg reported, citing records filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. bloom.bg/2sj2ws8

SEC staff also suggested sanctioning Morgan Stanley's Charles Visconsi, the co-head of public finance, and his former colleague Jorge Irizarry, in connection with disclosures Puerto Rico made in documents circulated to investors, according to FINRA records.

Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday that it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and the SEC were not immediately available for comment.