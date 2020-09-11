SEC charges rapper Clifford Harris Jr., known as T.I., and others over cryptocurrency offering

FILE PHOTO: 2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Rapper T.I. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it has charged five Atlanta-based people, including rapper and actor Clifford Harris, Jr., known as T.I. or Tip, and film producer Ryan Felton who promoted an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering by Felton.

“Aside from Felton, all of the individuals have agreed to settlements to resolve the charges against them,” the SEC said in a statement.