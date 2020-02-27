Actor Steven Seagal to pay over $300,000 for unlawfully touting crypto offering -SEC

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Actor Steven Seagal has agreed to pay over $310,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after being charged with “unlawfully touting” a digital asset offering, the regulator said on Thursday.

Seagal agreed to give up $157,000 in ill-gotten gains and to pay another $157,000 as a penalty for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in an initial coin offering from Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G), the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)