September 12, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

United Tech to pay $14 mln for illegal foreign payments - U.S. SEC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp will pay $13.9 million to settle charges it made illegal payments or provided trips and gifts to officials from Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia in order to obtain business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

The Connecticut-based company did not admit or deny the findings when it agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of around $10 million and a penalty of $4 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

