September 26, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. SEC charges Voya over cyber intrusion

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc agreed to pay $1 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over its deficient cybersecurity procedures, in connection with a 2016 intrusion that compromised thousands of customers’ personal information, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The SEC said the case is its first enforcement action charging violations of the Identity Theft Red Flags Rule, which is designed to protect customers from identity theft. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

