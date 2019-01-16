Secure Trust plans to stop taking on new residential mortgages

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc said on Wednesday that it would look to stop taking on new residential mortgages in the face of stiff competition and a cooling housing market in Britain.

“During the second half of 2018 market pressures and competition intensified as evidenced by increasing loan to value metrics and lower new net lending margins,” Secure Trust, which would pause new originations until conditions improve, said.

Secure Trust had noted in August that lenders were competing on price and risk appetite to drive new residential mortgage business volumes, and that it was tempering the growth of this part of the business.