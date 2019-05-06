Securitas' Q1 core profit, organic sales growth beat expectations

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Securitas, the world’s biggest security services group, reported on Monday a slightly bigger rise than forecast in first-quarter core profit and an unexpected acceleration in organic growth.

Operating profit before amortisation was 1.29 billion crowns ($134.7 million) against a year-ago 1.09 billion and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.26 billion.

Organic sales growth accelerated to 7 percent from 5 percent in the previous quarter and 6 percent a year ago, against a forecast slowdown to 4 percent.