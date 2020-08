STOCKHOLM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A block of 10 million B-shares in Swedish security services firm Securitas was traded late on Wednesday following the close of the stock market, Refinitiv data showed on Thursday.

The block, which corresponds to 2.7% of Securitas’ share capital, was traded at 118.66 Swedish crowns per share, about 6% below Wednesday’s closing price. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)