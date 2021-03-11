Shareholder asks 9th Circuit to nix Calif.'s corporate 'woman quota'

An attorney for a shareholder challenging a California law that requires women be included on companies’ boards of directors urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive his lawsuit, saying the statute impedes his right to vote freely in corporate elections.

Anastasia Boden of the Pacific Legal Foundation said during remote oral arguments on Wednesday that OSI Systems Inc shareholder Creighton Meland has standing to challenge California’s SB826, which requires publicly held corporations headquartered in the state to include one or more women on their boards. As it necessarily relies on shareholders to vote women on to boards, the “woman quota” skews corporate elections, she told the three-judge panel in San Francisco.

