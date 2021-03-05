9th Circuit revives fee class action against Edward Jones

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a proposed class action accusing brokerage Edward D. Jones & Co. of violating California and Missouri laws by pushing thousands of retail investors into accounts with higher fees.

A three-judge panel for the court held on Thursday that the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act (SLUSA), which bars securities fraud class actions from being brought under state law, did not prohibit claims that the firm breached its duties by failing to consider whether the higher fee accounts were suitable for certain clients. U.S. Circuit Court Judge Milan Smith Jr. wrote for the court that the claims related to account type and not “the purchase or sale” of securities, meaning they were not barred by SLUSA.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c5UC9B