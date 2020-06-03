Acadia Pharmaceuticals can't duck investor lawsuit over drug's death rate

A federal judge has cleared the way for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc to face a proposed shareholder class action alleging it failed to disclose its Parkinson’s disease psychosis drug Nuplazid’s high death rate.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia in San Diego on Monday rejected Acadia’s bid to dismiss the case on the grounds that information about the drug’s mortality rate had been public and that it had no obligation to accuse itself of wrongdoing.

