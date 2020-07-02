Alexion to pay $21.5 million to settle SEC foreign bribery probe

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc will pay nearly $21.5 million to resolve claims it improperly paid Turkish and Russian officials to secure favorable treatment for its main drug, Soliris, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.

The settlement with the SEC followed a long-running investigation into whether the Boston-based biopharmaceutical company violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The U.S. Justice Department has closed a related foreign bribery probe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C5buij