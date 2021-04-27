Pension fund faces uphill climb to lead Alibaba shareholder lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan questioned a New York pension fund’s attempt to lead a proposed class action alleging Alibaba Group Holding hid failures to comply with Chinese antitrust and financial regulations, suggesting an individual investor alleging greater losses may spearhead the case.

David Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd argued at a Tuesday videoconference hearing before U.S. District Judge George Daniels that the 1199 SEIU Health Care Employees Pension Fund should represent investors seeking damages from the Chinese internet juggernaut, rather than an investor who had only purchased shares after the first sign of a run-in between Alibaba and the Chinese government in November.

