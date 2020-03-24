Alnylam beats investor lawsuit over rare disease treatment

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc of misleading investors about the effectiveness and safety of a therapeutic injection it developed called Onpattro used to treat a rare hereditary disease.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston on Monday ruled the complaint in the proposed class action failed to show that Alnylam knew it could not obtain U.S. regulatory approval to market Onpattro to treat one of the disease’s main symptoms.

