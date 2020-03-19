IN BRIEF: Ex-American Realty CFO loses fraud conviction appeal

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a former chief financial officer of American Realty Capital Properties Inc who prosecutors said fraudulently inflated the real estate investment trust’s financial statements.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence at Brian Block’s 2017 trial for jurors to conclude that he falsely reported a key metric used to evaluate the company’s financial performance.

