American Renal to settle shareholder lawsuit for nearly $5.78 million

Dialysis provider American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has agreed to pay nearly $5.78 million to resolve a proposed class action alleging it failed to properly account for its revenues and misrepresented key accounting metrics to investors.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company on Monday disclosed it had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the shareholders’ lawsuit filed in March 2019 in Newark, New Jersey, federal court.

