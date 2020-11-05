IN BRIEF: Judge trims shareholder lawsuit over iPhone demand

Apple Inc must face part of a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of fraudulently concealing the effect of a slowing economy in China on demand for iPhones, a federal judge has ruled, though she dismissed some allegations in the case.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Rogers in Oakland, California ruled Wednesday that shareholders had successfully alleged that Apple chief Tim Cook falsely said in a 2018 conference call that economic conditions in China were not affecting demand for iPhones, denying Apple’s motion to dismiss the claim.

