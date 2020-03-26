Former Ariad Pharmaceuticals employee's ex-husband loses insider trading appeal

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a former Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc employee’s ex-husband accused of misusing information he learned about the drugmaker’s regulatory problems to engage in insider trading.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said the “substantial evidence of guilt” prosecutors introduced in Harold Altvater’s trial outweighed any harm that came from potentially prejudicial testimony delivered by his ex-wife.

