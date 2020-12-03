SEC taps Nelson Mullins partner for Atlanta chief

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Nekia Hackworth Jones will take the helm of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Atlanta regional office next month, the agency said Thursday. Jones, who joined Nelson Mullins in January 2018 after nearly a decade as a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office, will be tasked with overseeing the office that covers Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Alabama, including financial and banking hubs in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2VBIuFG