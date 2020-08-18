Judge tosses shareholder lawsuit over AT&T, Time Warner merger

AT&T Inc and its executives and directors have won dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of concealing problems with the company’s DirecTV Now product ahead of its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc in June 2018.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Tuesday that the plaintiffs, representing a proposed class of AT&T shareholders and former Time Warner shareholders, failed to allege that any defendants knowingly misled investors, saying most of the alleged false statements were too general to support a securities fraud claim. The dismissal was without prejudice.

