Westlaw News
August 18, 2020 / 9:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge tosses shareholder lawsuit over AT&T, Time Warner merger

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

AT&T Inc and its executives and directors have won dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of concealing problems with the company’s DirecTV Now product ahead of its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc in June 2018.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Tuesday that the plaintiffs, representing a proposed class of AT&T shareholders and former Time Warner shareholders, failed to allege that any defendants knowingly misled investors, saying most of the alleged false statements were too general to support a securities fraud claim. The dismissal was without prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2CEXw7J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below