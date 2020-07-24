Aveo wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over cancer drug candidate

Massachusetts-based drug company Aveo Pharmaceuticals has won dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about the prospects of a cancer drug it is developing.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled Friday that the plaintiff, investor David Hackel, failed to identify any statements by the company or its executives about tivozanib, a candidate for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, that were false when they were made. She said the company had thoroughly warned investors of the uncertainty around the drug’s approval.

