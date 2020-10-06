Ex-Aveo CFO's lawyer faces tough questions in SEC fraud verdict appeal

A federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared unlikely to disturb a jury’s verdict finding that Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s ex-chief financial officer misled investors about the prospects for regulatory approval of its flagship drug under development.

Members of the three-judge 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston sharply questioned an attorney for David Johnston about why his client could not be found liable on the civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

