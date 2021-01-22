Ex-CFO of biotech company Aveo loses SEC fraud verdict appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a jury’s verdict finding that Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s ex-chief financial officer misled investors about the prospects for regulatory approval of its flagship drug under development.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that the evidence of fraud and intent that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission presented at trial against David Johnston was sufficient to support the jury’s verdict.

