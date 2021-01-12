Baxter International beats shareholder claims over forex accounting

A Chicago federal judge dismissed a proposed class action against Baxter International Inc on Tuesday, writing that shareholders failed to claim the medical equipment company and its top executives knew the company was not accurately recording foreign transactions.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said that two pension funds’ allegations of scienter were not specific enough to let the case proceed as is, but gave them permission to amend the complaint.

