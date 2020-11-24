IN BRIEF: SEC alleges ad startup founder faked calls to lure VC investors

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued the founder of San Francisco-based e-commerce startup Benja Inc on Monday, alleging he set up calls with fake customers and investors to lure venture funding to the company.

The complaint filed in San Francisco federal court accused Andrew J. Chapin and his company of carrying out a fraud between 2018 and 2020 by falsely telling investors and financiers the company had contracts to place ads for brand name retailers including Nike and Patagonia on platforms such as Spotify and Tik Tok. To boost investor confidence, the agency claims Chapin set up calls for prospective investors with individuals who pretended to represent customers or existing investors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2UTXGgV