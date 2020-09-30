IN BRIEF: SEC fines BGC Partners $1.4 million over earnings metric

Global brokerage BGC Partners will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $1.4 million to settle allegations that it misled investors about how it calculated a key earnings metric in 2015 and early 2016, the agency said on Wednesday.

In addition to the fine, the New York headquartered- brokerage, represented by David Kornblau of Covington & Burling, agreed not to violate securities laws going forward.

