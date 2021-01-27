Past life doesn't disqualify BlackBerry shareholder from leading lawsuit

A Manhattan federal judge has allowed a Houston-based day trader to represent BlackBerry shareholders in a class action lawsuit over the BlackBerry 10, saying the man’s past brushes with the law do not automatically disqualify him.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Tuesday certified a class of investors who bought BlackBerry shares in 2013 and said that two lead plaintiffs represented by Kahn Swick & Foti and Brower Piven can pursue claims on their behalf. The judge rebuffed an argument Morrison & Foerster attorneys made for the company that one of the plaintiffs was disqualified by past arrests and civil lawsuits stemming from when he ran a car repair shop.

