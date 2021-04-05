Feds urge reversal of former hedge fund partners' convictions

Manhattan federal prosecutors have asked a federal appeals court to reverse the fraud convictions of two former partners at New York-based hedge fund Deerfield Management Co LP and others over a scheme to trade on leaks about pending healthcare regulatory changes in the United States.

In a brief filed on Friday, prosecutors wrote that under the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year in U.S. v. Kelley, information from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) could not be considered property under the fraud and conversion statutes, and urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the defendants’ convictions on eight counts of fraud and misappropriating government property.

