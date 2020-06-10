Westlaw News
June 10, 2020 / 11:44 AM / in an hour

Firms vie for lead counsel role in Block.one securities litigation

Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) -

Two teams of lawyers have filed competing motions to lead plaintiffs in a class action accusing cryptocurrency issuer Block.one of selling unregistered assets in violation of federal securities laws.

Lawyers at Grant & Eisenhofer and the Bluhm Legal Clinic of the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, representing Crypto Assets Opportunity Fund, and lawyers at Selendy & Gay and Roche Cyrulnik Freedman, representing investor Chase Williams, Token Fund I and others, filed their motions Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

