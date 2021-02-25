Bloom Energy must open books to shareholder

A Delaware judge has ruled that Bloom Energy must give a shareholder records on claims its power generators are environmentally friendly, saying a short-seller report and litigation challenging those assertions are enough to support the demand.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III of the Delaware Court of Chancery wrote on Thursday that Bloom Energy shareholder Dennis Jacob is entitled to books and records to allow him to investigate potential wrongdoing by the company’s management. The company that manufactures fuel cell boxes had argued Jacob had an insufficient basis to probe its green energy claims and accounting practices related to its commitments to service customers’ units.

