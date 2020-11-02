IN BRIEF: Blue Apron settles IPO lawsuit for $13.3 mln

Blue Apron Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $13.25 million to end a shareholders’ lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court alleging the meal kit subscription service misled investors about production delays ahead of its 2017 initial public offering.

Lead plaintiffs, a group of investors represented by Pomerantz and the Rosen Law Firm, filed a motion on Friday asking U.S. District Judge William Kuntz to approve their settlement with the New York-based company. Blue Apron, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

