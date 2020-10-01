Bristol Myers Squibb beats investor claims over cancer drug trial

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a shareholder suit against Bristol Myers Squibb, finding that investors did not plausibly allege the pharmaceutical company’s description of a 2015 drug trial was misleading or that the industry had a standard definition for a key term it used.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil dismissed the proposed shareholder class action over statements the company made when testing Opdivo, a cancer immunotherapy. The investors had claimed BMS misled the market about the clinical trial by using a term they said suggested the study was narrowly targeted and therefore more likely to yield good results, but Vyskocil said the investors failed to show there was an industry consensus around the term at issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34l1L1Q