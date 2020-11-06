French bank BNP Paribas says it wasn't an accomplice to Sudanese genocide

BNP Paribas on Thursday urged a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by alleged victims of a genocidal regime in Sudan on Thursday, saying that while its banking work for the government violated U.S. sanctions, it did not make the bank liable for its atrocities.

In a telephonic hearing before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, Carmine Boccuzzi of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton argued that the French bank cannot be considered an accomplice because its actions were too far removed from the alleged harm.

