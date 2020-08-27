IN BRIEF: BorgWarner to pay $960,000 to SEC over asbestos liability

(Reuters) -

Michigan-based auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc has agreed to pay $950,000 to resolve allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to disclose the full extent of its asbestos liabilities.

In announcing the settlement on Wednesday, the SEC said that from 2012 to 2016, BorgWarner failed to report more than $700 million in liabilities stemming with future asbestos claims. The agency said BorgWarner erroneously took the position that it could not estimate its future asbestos liability because its products were unique among asbestos defendants and that industry benchmarks did not apply to it.

