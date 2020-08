The Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday accused a California investment advisor and his company of stealing $2.2 million from clients.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, the agency said Mark Boucher, 56, head of Strategic Wealth Advisor Group Services Inc, repeatedly made unauthorized transfers of funds from three clients, to pay his own expenses between 2010 and 2020.

