The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged former investment adviser and National Football League player Jack Brewer with insider trading in shares of COPsync Inc, a penny stock.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said that Brewer did consulting work for now-defunct COPsync, which sold a messaging program for law enforcement, through his consulting firm Brewer Group Inc.

