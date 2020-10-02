California's new board diversity law challenged by conservative group

A conservative legal group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block California’s new law requiring public companies headquartered in the state to include members of underrepresented groups on their boards.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles state court on behalf of Robin Crest and two other state taxpayers on Sept. 30, the day California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed AB 979 into law. It requires companies to include at least one board member who self-identifies as a member of an “underrepresented community,” which the bill defines to include Black, Latino, Asian and Native American individuals, as well as those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

