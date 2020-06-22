Westlaw News
June 22, 2020 / 6:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Robbins Geller picked to lead investor case against Cardinal Health

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd has beat out two other top plaintiffs firms for the job of lead counsel in a proposed class action alleging Cardinal Health Inc misled investors about problems at a medical device maker it bought.

U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday picked the firm over rivals Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Block & Leviton after finding Robbins Geller’s client, 1199 SEIU Health Care Employees Pension System, had the largest financial interest in the case—$2.1 million in claimed stock losses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Nlgcem

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below