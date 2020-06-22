Robbins Geller picked to lead investor case against Cardinal Health

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd has beat out two other top plaintiffs firms for the job of lead counsel in a proposed class action alleging Cardinal Health Inc misled investors about problems at a medical device maker it bought.

U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday picked the firm over rivals Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Block & Leviton after finding Robbins Geller’s client, 1199 SEIU Health Care Employees Pension System, had the largest financial interest in the case—$2.1 million in claimed stock losses.

