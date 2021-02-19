Case to Watch: If murderers can speak out, why can't securities fraudsters?

Defendants who settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are made to promise not to deny the agency’s allegations. Critics say these so-called “gag orders” shield the SEC from scrutiny, and one former Xerox executive is now asking a federal appeals court in New York to free him of his pact with the agency.

Barry Romeril was one of six executives with the printer company who settled accounting fraud claims with the regulator in 2003. Like many SEC settlements, the agreement contained a clause that threatened to reopen the case against him should he publicly deny the agency’s allegations. On Friday, Romeril’s attorney, Margaret Little of the conservative legal group New Civil Liberties Alliance, will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to invalidate that part of the settlement, which he says violates his right to free speech.

