IN BRIEF: SEC accuses ex-CEB controller, relative of insider trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the former controller of CEB Inc in Virginia federal court, alleging he tipped his brother-in-law who traded aggressively in CEB stock ahead of the management consulting company’s $2.6 billion acquisition by Gartner in 2017.

In the lawsuit filed in Arlington on Friday, the SEC alleges that William Wright, 44, shared nonpublic information about the then-pending merger with Christopher Clark, 51, prompting Clark and his son to buy otherwise risky stock options in the months before the merger announcement that netted them $296,000. The lawsuit seeks civil penalties from both men and an order barring Wright from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

