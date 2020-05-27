Shareholder backed by Jay-Z's lawyer sues Centene over prison healthcare

A shareholder backed by a lawyer known for representing the rapper Jay-Z on Wednesday sued the prison healthcare provider Centene Corp to seek records to investigate its oversight of a subsidiary that provides “substandard care” to inmates. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, cited reports of inadequate medical care at a Mississippi prison and other facilities operated by Centene’s Centurion unit that it said posed a threat to prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

