Westlaw News
May 27, 2020 / 8:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shareholder backed by Jay-Z's lawyer sues Centene over prison healthcare

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A shareholder backed by a lawyer known for representing the rapper Jay-Z on Wednesday sued the prison healthcare provider Centene Corp to seek records to investigate its oversight of a subsidiary that provides “substandard care” to inmates. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, cited reports of inadequate medical care at a Mississippi prison and other facilities operated by Centene’s Centurion unit that it said posed a threat to prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M6afkU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below