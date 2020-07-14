Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Centra Tech co-founder to plead guilty in fraud case

Brendan Pierson

A co-founder of cryptocurrency start-up Centra Tech Inc, once promoted by boxer Floyd Mayweather, has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty in a case accusing him of helping to defraud investors out of more than $25 million in an initial coin offering.

Sohrab “Sam” Sharma’s lawyer, Gennaro Cariglio, revealed the deal in a filing in Manhattan federal court on Monday. Sharma’s two co-founders, Robert Farkas and Raymond Trapani, previously pleaded guilty to related charges but have not yet been sentenced.

