CenturyLink shareholders in 'cramming' lawsuit can proceed as class

By Jody Godoy

1 Min Read

A Minnesota federal judge has said investors who sued telecommunications company CenturyLink over a decrease in share price that came after news that the company was “cramming” unwanted services into customers’ accounts can proceed as a class.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis on Monday certified a class of investors who bought the company’s shares or certain senior notes between March 2013 and July 2017 and appointed Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter as class counsel on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c0qNXA

