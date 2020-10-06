IN BRIEF: CFTC enforcement head to leave agency after record year

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Tuesday that its enforcement director James McDonald is leaving the agency this week, ending his three-year tenure with a record number of enforcement actions brought in 2020.

McDonald, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan and associate at Williams & Connolly, has overseen enforcement at the agency since 2017. During his tenure, the CFTC cooperated closely with the U.S. Department of Justice on cases against banks and their former traders over the manipulative trading practice known as spoofing, culminating with the announcement of a $920 million settlement with JPMorgan in late September.

