Chamber asks SEC to shield companies from COVID-19 securities suits

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt rules that would create safe harbors for statements companies make about their financial condition or recovery plans during the pandemic and limit shareholder litigation over its effects on their stock.

In a petition for rulemaking filed on the SEC’s website on Thursday, the business group said the SEC should use its authority under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act to create new protections that would stave off frivolous lawsuits accusing companies of failing to disclose risks related to the pandemic.

