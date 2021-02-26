Chemours shareholder sues board over buybacks, dividends

A Chemours Company shareholder has sued the company’s officers and directors on its behalf, alleging they breached their duties to the chemical company by approving $1.74 billion in stock buy-backs and dividends after its 2015 spinoff from E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company while knowing it was near insolvency.

In a 111-page complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday, shareholder Robert Pinto, represented by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, claimed that Chemours’ senior management, including top executive and board member Mark Vergnano, were negligent in approving the dividends and buybacks while being aware the company carried $2.56 billion in environmental pollution liabilities.

